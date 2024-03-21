According to recent data released on 21 March 2024, retail sales in Mexico saw a slight improvement in January 2024 compared to the previous month. The current indicator for January 2024 stood at -0.6%, showing progress from the -0.9% recorded in December 2023. This change reflects a positive trend in consumer spending within the country.The comparison, which is based on a month-over-month analysis, indicates that despite the challenges faced in the previous month, there has been a notable recovery in retail sales. The uptick in January suggests a potential turnaround in consumer confidence and economic activity in Mexico. As the country continues to navigate through various economic factors, the improved retail sales data offers a glimmer of hope for future growth and stability in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com