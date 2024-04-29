Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) disclosed a reduction in its profit for the first quarter as compared to the same period last year, though it managed to surpass the market predictions.The firm’s net income was recorded at $26.013 million, or $0.21 per share. This represents a substantial decrease compared to the $569.475 million, or $4.50 per share, registered during the first quarter of the previous year.When we exclude certain items, Revvity, Inc. claimed adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for this period. Market analysts had anticipated that the company’s earnings would amount to $0.93 per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters compiled data. These forecasts generally do not consider special items.The company witnessed a 3.7% drop in quarter revenue to $649.920 million from $674.865 million reported last year.Let’s have a quick look at how Revvity, Inc. fared during the quarter (as per GAAP):- Earnings for Q1: $26.013 million, a decline compared to $569.475 million recorded last year.- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1: $0.21, down from $4.50 last year.- Revenue for Q1: $649.920 million, a decrease from $674.865 million posted last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com