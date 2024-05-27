Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) has announced that it has received an order from a European country to supply a significant quantity of L52 gun barrel systems for the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer. The deliveries are scheduled for the period of 2024 to 2029, and the order is valued in the lower three-digit million-euro range.In a separate announcement, Rheinmetall disclosed that it has been commissioned by the Bundeswehr to deliver approximately one million DM45 smoke hand grenades. The potential value of this order is estimated to be around 67 million euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com