Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) announced that it has secured an order to provide a European NATO member with ammunition for multiple rocket launchers. The order, which was placed in December 2023, represents a sales volume of over 300 million euros for Rheinmetall. The delivery of the rockets is set to occur from 2024 to 2027.The company also mentioned that Rheinmetall Expal Munitions of Spain will helm the manufacturing and delivery of the rockets, which boast a maximum range of 300 kilometers. The order further includes additional services and other systems.