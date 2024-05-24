Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), the renowned German automotive and defense manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has secured an order from a NATO customer for the provision of 155mm artillery ammunition. The total gross value of orders secured in the second quarter is nearing €300 million.The order consists of several tens of thousands of artillery shells and several hundred thousand propellant charge modules, with deliveries scheduled from 2024 through 2028.According to the company, these significant orders in the artillery ammunition sector underscore the urgent need to replenish military ammunition stocks depleted by the conflict in Ukraine.As of now, Rheinmetall shares in Germany are trading at €529.80, reflecting a 0.79% decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com