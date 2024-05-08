The German hospital management company, Rhoen-Klinikum AG, announced on Wednesday its escalating first-quarter consolidated profit, attributable to shareholders. The profit rose from 6.26 million euros recorded in the previous year to 10.80 million euros. Consequently, the earnings per share increased to 0.16 euro from 0.09 euro a year ago.The company also reported a 12% rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) compared to the previous year, reaching 25.16 million euros. Furthermore, an increase of 5.9% was marked in the revenue, reaching 382.82 million euros compared to last year’s 361.5 million euros.Between January and March 2024, the group’s hospitals and medical care centres treated an aggregate of 234,151 outpatients and inpatients, a rise from the prior year’s count of 228,189 patients.Looking ahead into the fiscal year 2024, Rhoen-Klinikum AG maintains an expectation of achieving revenues of 1.6 billion euros, albeit within a range of +/- 5 percent upwards and downwards respectively. The company forecasts an EBITDA level between 110 million euros and 120 million euros.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com