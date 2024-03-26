The Richmond Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index demonstrated a deceleration in March, following a notable rise in the month prior, according to survey findings revealed on Tuesday.The Manufacturing Activity Index for the Fifth District saw a drop to a negative 11 from a negative 5 reported in February. This deviated from economists’ expectations, which had predicted the index would remain steady.Of the three component indexes, shipments continued its negative trend, coming in at -14 compared to the previous -15 reported in each of the last two months.The subindex for new orders experienced a decline, sinking to a negative 17 from a previously reported negative 5. In addition, the employment indicator also decreased, hitting 0 from a reported 7.Businesses were split in their perspectives of local business conditions, resulting in an index that hovered around the neutral mark of 0. In contrast, the index tracking predictions for future local business conditions saw an uptick, increasing to 12 from the previous 3 recorded in February.The subindex for backlogs persisted in its negative trend at a negative 25 compared to the negative 15 reported in the previous month, with the majority of businesses noting decreases.Meanwhile, the vendor lead time index plummeted to a negative 17 from a positive 4 seen in the prior month. Similarly, the capacity utilization index took a significant tumble, dropping to a negative 21 from a negative 4.The survey also pointed out that the average growth rate of both prices paid and prices received by firms declined in March, with predictions suggesting both growth rates will continue to trend downwards over the forthcoming 12 months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com