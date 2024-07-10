Rio Tinto has announced a contribution of A$20 million to the Western Australian Government for the substantial redevelopment of the Paraburdoo Hospital, located in the Pilbara region.This investment is part of Rio Tinto’s broader A$250 million commitment to the Western Australian Government’s Resources Community Investment Initiative (RCII), according to the company’s statement.Additionally, the redevelopment of Paraburdoo Hospital is strategically linked with a previous A$20 million allocation for the construction of a new Tom Price Hospital. This approach, orchestrated by the State Government, aims to bundle these projects, making the overall package more appealing to prospective contractors.The State Government plans to issue a tender for both projects next month. The contract is expected to be awarded in November 2024, with construction for the Tom Price Hospital commencing shortly thereafter.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com