Rio Tinto has announced that Bold Baatar will assume the position of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he will lead the Group’s business development activities worldwide, replacing the outgoing officer, Alf Barrios. Barrios has chosen to retire from his post at Rio Tinto.Baatar, currently serving as the Chief Executive of Copper, will immediately start shouldering business development responsibilities. Set to relocate to Singapore, he will officially take over as Chief Commercial Officer on September 1, 2024. The person who will succeed him as Chief Executive of Copper will be named later.To allow for a seamless transition, Barrios will continue serving as Chief Commercial Officer until the end of August. Post this, he will act as Chair for regions such as China, Japan, and Korea, and as a member of the Executive Committee, until he retires at the end of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com