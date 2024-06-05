Rio Tinto Plc, the Anglo-Australian mining giant, announced on Wednesday its commitment to invest A$8 million over the next five years to support conservation land management in the Pilbara region of Australia.The investment will fund the Pilbara Conservation Project, a collaborative initiative with Western Australia’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA). This partnership aims to bolster conservation efforts and support Traditional Owner ranger programs in Karijini and Millstream Chichester National Parks.By implementing the Pilbara Conservation Strategy, the initiative seeks to protect areas of significant conservation value and incorporate the knowledge of Traditional Owners into effective land management practices. Key activities will include weed control, feral animal management, and bushfire prevention in Karijini, Millstream Chichester, and other ecologically important sites in the Pilbara. Additionally, the project will provide ranger training and facilitate fee-for-service opportunities for Aboriginal Ranger Groups.Since 2015, Rio Tinto, DBCA, and Traditional Owners have collaborated to safeguard the Karijini and Millstream Chichester National Parks.Cecile Thaxter, Rio Tinto’s Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment, and Communities, emphasized the importance of maintaining Pilbara’s biodiversity: “Preserving Pilbara biodiversity is crucial not only for our operations today but also for the future generations of the region. We acknowledge our responsibility to mitigate our environmental impacts through collaborative partnerships.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com