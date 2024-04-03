Mining corporation, Rio Tinto, has announced its plans to oversee the Ranger Rehabilitation Project situated in Australia’s Northern Territory. This decision follows a recent agreement signed with Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA). Rio Tinto, which holds an 86.3% stake in ERA’s shares, will immediately begin the transition process, which is anticipated to take approximately three months.Through the new Management Services Agreement, both Rio Tinto and ERA aim to complete the rehabilitation project safely and efficiently. The objective is to rehabilitate the site to a standard akin to the neighboring Kakadu National Park, in line with the wishes of the land’s Traditional Owners, the Mirarr people.To achieve these goals, Rio Tinto plans to capitalize on the expertise and relationships that exist within the ERA team, facilitating the necessary studies and subsequent rehabilitation activities. It should be noted, however, that the management of matters external to the Ranger Rehabilitation Project – including corporate affairs, finances, assets, and governance – will remain under ERA’s responsibility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com