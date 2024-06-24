Riot Platforms (RIOT) has called for a special meeting of Bitfarms (BITF) shareholders to reconstitute the Bitfarms Board of Directors. This meeting will allow Bitfarms shareholders to vote on the removal of Chairman and Interim CEO Nicolas Bonta and director Andres Finkielsztain. Additionally, Riot has proposed three independent candidates: John Delaney, Amy Freedman, and Ralph Goehring for nomination to the Board.Riot believes that merging Bitfarms and Riot will establish the premier and largest publicly listed Bitcoin mining company worldwide. Riot currently holds approximately 14.9% of Bitfarms, making it the largest shareholder in the company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com