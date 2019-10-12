xCurrent and xVia will now be referred to as RippleNet. xRapid will now be called “On-Demand Liquidity.” This shift in messaging emphasizes the company’s aim of building a payment network. Ripple caused quite a stir earlier when they removed mentions of xRapid, xVia and xCurrent from its website. The company has since told Japanese media […] The post Ripple rebrands products, removes xRapid, xVia and xCurrent mentions from its website appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story