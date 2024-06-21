Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) announced on Friday that Nicole Sherman has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of both Riverview Bancorp and Riverview Bank, effective July 1, 2024. She will also join the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank.Dan Cox, who had been serving as the acting CEO and President, will now dedicate his efforts full-time to his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.Sherman brings over 25 years of comprehensive experience in sectors including Retail, Digital Banking, Commercial and Business Banking, and Wealth Management. She has an extensive background with key positions at Columbia Bank, Utah First, Numerica Credit Union, AmericanWest Bank, and Zions Bank.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com