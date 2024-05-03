On Friday, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced that Javier Varela will be stepping in as the new chief operations officer, replacing Frank Klein. Varela, with his prior experience as the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Volvo Cars, is set to begin his new position at Rivian in August. This strategic appointment comes as Rivian intensifies its focus on improving operational efficiencies, especially in the manufacturing of its midsize SUV, the R2.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com