Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) revealed on Tuesday that it produced 9,612 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility in the second quarter, while delivering a total of 13,790 vehicles during the same time frame. The company confirmed that these figures met its expectations.For the full year 2024, the management has reiterated its guidance, aiming for a total annual production of 57,000 vehicles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com