Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and the Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) have announced plans to establish an equally controlled and owned joint venture aimed at developing next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms for their future electric vehicles. Volkswagen is set to invest $5 billion into Rivian as part of this collaboration.On Tuesday, RIVN’s stock rose by $0.95 or 8.63%, closing at $11.96. This positive trend continued in after-hours trading, where the stock surged by an additional $5.97 or 49.92%.In the initial phase of the partnership, Volkswagen Group will invest $1 billion in Rivian through an unsecured convertible note. This note is scheduled to convert into Rivian’s common stock upon meeting certain regulatory conditions, or by December 1, 2024. Furthermore, Volkswagen Group is expected to make an additional investment of $4 billion.The alliance is predicted to expedite software development for both Rivian and the Volkswagen Group.Rivian will contribute its expertise in electrical architecture and will license its existing intellectual property to the joint venture.The companies aim to roll out vehicles utilizing the jointly developed technology in the second half of the decade. In the short term, this joint venture will enable the Volkswagen Group to leverage Rivian’s existing electrical architecture and software platform. Both companies will maintain independent operations of their respective vehicle businesses.The formation of the joint venture is anticipated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com