The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 is out, showing a rise to 57.2 from the previous month’s 55.4. This increase indicates a continued expansion in the Saudi Arabian economy. The data was updated on 5th March 2024, underlining the recent positive performance, suggesting growth and stability in the nation’s financial landscape. The PMI is a key indicator of economic health, reflecting the purchasing managers’ sentiment in the private sector, and this uptick bodes well for the country’s economic outlook moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
