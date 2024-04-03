In March 2024, the Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained constant at 57, slightly below February’s reading of 57.2. The data, updated on April 3, 2024, indicates that the business activity in Saudi Arabia’s private sector continued to expand at a healthy pace, although the rate of growth moderated slightly from the previous month.The PMI is a key indicator of the economic health of the country’s non-oil private sector, with a reading above 50 signaling expansion and below 50 indicating contraction. Despite the slight dip in the index from February to March, the PMI’s consistent readings above the 50 mark suggest ongoing growth in the Saudi economy. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the momentum of the country’s economic recovery and expansion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com