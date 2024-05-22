Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG announced on Wednesday that the Tina-quant lipoprotein Lp(a) RxDx assay has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The assay aims to identify patients who could benefit from new Lp(a)-lowering therapies currently under development.Developed in partnership with Amgen, the blood test measures Lp(a), a crucial marker for hereditary cardiovascular risk. Roche emphasized that Lp(a) is increasingly recognized as a significant, yet under-acknowledged, risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Approximately one in five people worldwide have elevated Lp(a) levels, heightening their risk of cardiovascular conditions.Currently, no FDA-authorized assay for measuring Lp(a) in nmol/L is available in the U.S. The Roche Diagnostics Tina-quant Lp(a) assay quantifies lipoprotein (a) in an individual’s bloodstream. Once approved, the test is expected to aid in identifying patients who may benefit from innovative Lp(a)-lowering therapies.The assay will be available on Roche’s extensive network of over 90,000 serum work area (SWA) systems globally, and will be part of Roche’s comprehensive portfolio of cardiovascular diagnostic tests.Jay Bradner, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Amgen, stated, “Lp(a) testing rates are markedly low, and existing lab tests may not consistently and accurately measure Lp(a) levels. By combining Amgen’s extensive expertise in cardiovascular disease with Roche’s diagnostic proficiency, we aim to accelerate access to standardized testing, providing more patients and healthcare providers with essential information to better comprehend their cardiovascular risk.”For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com