Roche (RHHBY) has announced the achievement of CE Mark approval for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution. This innovative device delivers 14 days of precise real-time glucose readings for adults managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes with flexible insulin therapy.The company highlighted that the integrated AI-trained algorithms in the Accu-Chek SmartGuide will enable users to take proactive measures when their glucose levels deviate, potentially preventing complications before they arise. The solution is slated for launch in selected European markets in the upcoming months.The Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM sensor transmits glucose values in real time to the Accu-Chek SmartGuide app every five minutes. These values, along with additional available data, are leveraged by the Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app to identify glucose trends and predict future glucose levels.Utilizing advanced AI-driven predictive algorithms, the system can signal a hypoglycaemia risk within the next 30 minutes, provide a continuous forecast of glucose levels for the next two hours, and estimate the likelihood of nocturnal hypoglycaemia, according to Roche.