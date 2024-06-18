Roche (RHHBY) announced on Tuesday that the Roche Digital Pathology Dx (VENTANA DP 200), their whole-slide imaging system, has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration.Digital pathology involves the digitization of the conventional pathology workflow, encompassing slide scanning, visualization, and analysis. This innovation is revolutionizing traditional histopathology by enhancing efficiency, providing deeper analysis, and fostering greater collaboration within pathology workflows.For more health news, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com