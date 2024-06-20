Roche (RHHBY) has launched the VENTANA Kappa and Lambda Dual ISH mRNA Probe Cocktail assay, the first clinically approved, highly-sensitive in-situ hybridization (ISH) test, in regions recognizing the CE Mark. This diagnostic tool aids in distinguishing between B-cell cancer and normal, reactive immune responses.B-cell lymphoma, a cancer originating in the lymphatic system, represents around 85% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) cases.Roche highlighted that this innovative test enables evaluation across over 60 B-cell lymphoma subtypes and plasma cell neoplasms using a single tissue slide. It is capable of analyzing small biopsies and formalin-fixed tissue, reducing the necessity for fresh tissue samples, which might not always be available, particularly if lymphoma was not initially considered.According to the company, the test’s attributes preserve tissue, potentially decrease the number of additional patient biopsies, and facilitate quicker and easier interpretation for pathologists, thereby expediting diagnoses and access to treatment for patients.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com