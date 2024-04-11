Roche has announced that its Elecsys pTau217 assay has been awarded the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Elecsys pTau217 plasma biomarker test, which is being produced as part of a collaboration between Roche and Eli Lilly and Company, is devised to help medical professionals identify amyloid pathology – a key attribute of Alzheimer’s disease.Roche and Lilly are hopeful that the test will have a significant impact on increasing access to early diagnoses of Alzheimer’s with accuracy. It’s worth mentioning that pTau217, which is a phosphorylated fragment of a protein called tau, has been identified as a biomarker that can help differentiate Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative disorders in research environments. Also, it has demonstrated strong performance when compared with other biomarkers. For more health news like this, head to rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com