Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche (RHHBY) announced Thursday promising results from the Phase I clinical trial of CT-388, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.The trial demonstrated that a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 over a 24-week period led to significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared to a placebo.Roche reported that the weight loss achieved with CT-388 was clinically significant, with a mean placebo-adjusted weight reduction of 18.8%. By the 24th week, 100% of participants treated with CT-388 experienced weight loss of over 5%, 85% recorded losses greater than 10%, 70% saw reductions over 15%, and 45% achieved weight losses exceeding 20%.The treatment was generally well tolerated, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues being the most common side effects, aligning with the known profile of incretin-based medications to which CT-388 belongs.Additionally, all participants who had pre-diabetes at the start of the trial achieved normoglycemia after 24 weeks of CT-388 treatment, whereas the glycemic status of those on placebo remained mostly unchanged.Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, stated, "These results are highly encouraging for the ongoing development of CT-388 for both obesity and type 2 diabetes, highlighting its potential to become a leading therapy that offers sustainable weight loss and improved glucose control."Roche also mentioned that an additional cohort in the ongoing placebo-controlled Phase I trial of CT-388 will evaluate the effects on obese patients with type 2 diabetes over a 12-week period.The company anticipates data from this additional cohort to be available in the latter half of 2024.