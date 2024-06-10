Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) announced on Monday that it has secured multi-year agreements with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) to stream entertainment and sports content for Canadian customers.The media company stated that NBCUniversal’s Bravo channel, along with Warner Bros.’ lifestyle and factual brands channels, will start streaming in Canada beginning in September 2024 and January 2025, respectively.As of now, Rogers’s stock is down 1.48 percent, trading at $38.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com