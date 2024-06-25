Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) announced on Tuesday that it will provide Disney Entertainment’s Disney+ streaming service to its television customers in Canada at no extra charge. This initiative is anticipated to enhance the value of Rogers’s entertainment packages. At present, Rogers’s stock is trading at $37.60, reflecting a decline of 1.10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com