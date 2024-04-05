Roku, a leading name in digital media players, has disclosed in a recent patent filing that they are considering the introduction of ads that will display during periods of inactivity when the TV is connected to another device via HDMI. This means that if a Roku TV is connected to another streaming device or gaming console such as Apple TV or PlayStation, commercials could be shown during paused videos or games.The patent filing shows that Roku has developed several strategies to determine when a show or game is on pause. Methods include receiving a pause signal from the remote control, identifying a pause icon on-screen, analyzing video frames to detect motion, and receiving signals from the HDMI connection.Still, Roku insists that any ad placements would be tailored to the individual user. The company would utilize automatic content recognition technology to analyze still images or audio frames, as well as scrutinize metadata to ensure ads are most relevant to the viewer.According to the source group Lowpass, this prospective decision comes after Roku posted a loss of $44 million on smart TVs for the fiscal year 2023. However, it recouped $1.6 billion through advertising and services, leading the smart TV provider to consider more ways to generate revenue from ads.At present, this functionality remains at the patent stage, with no evidence indicating that such a system is under development at Roku.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com