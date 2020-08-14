Romania GDP Drops In Q2

Romania’s economic output dropped in the second quarter, amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product decreased a seasonally adjusted 12.3 percent in the second quarter, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous three months.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP declined 10.5 percent after a 2.7 percent increase in the first quarter.

On an non-adjusted basis, GDP fell 10.5 percent annually in the second quarter after a 2.4 percent increase in the first quarter.

In the first half of the year, GDP fell 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com