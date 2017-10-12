Romania’s industrial production expanded notably in August from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.
Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.8 percent year-over-year in August.
Among sectors, production in the extractive industry advanced the most by 18.7 percent annually in August, followed by manufacturing output by 11.2 percent. Meanwhile, electricity output dropped 1.5 percent.
Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 10.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.0 percent in August.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Romania Industrial Production Climbs Sharply In August - October 12, 2017
- *Romania Aug Industrial Production Up 9.8% On Year - October 12, 2017
- *U.S. Dollar Declines To More Than 2-week Low Of 1.1880 Against Euro - October 12, 2017