Romania Industrial Production Climbs Sharply In August

Romania’s industrial production expanded notably in August from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

Industrial production grew a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.8 percent year-over-year in August.

Among sectors, production in the extractive industry advanced the most by 18.7 percent annually in August, followed by manufacturing output by 11.2 percent. Meanwhile, electricity output dropped 1.5 percent.

Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 10.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.0 percent in August.

