Romania Industrial Production Falls In November

Romania’s industrial production decreased in November, driven by a decline in mining and quarrying, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in November, led by a 1.8 percent drop in the mining and quarrying output.
Production in manufacturing remained unchanged in November, while that of electricity fell 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 7.7 percent in November.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 2.8 percent monthly in November and fell 5.6 percent from a year ago.
