Romania Inflation Accelerates In September

Romania’s consumer price inflation accelerated in September after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since January.
Food prices grew 2.7 percent annually in September and non-food prices climbed by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services decreased 0.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent in September.
