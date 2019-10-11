Romania Inflation At 8-Month Low

Romania’s consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in eight months in September, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 3.9 percent rise in August.

The latest inflation was the lowest since January, when it was 3.3 percent.

Prices for services grew 4.24 percent annually in September and those of food products and non-food products costs rose by 4.1 percent and 2.78 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.09 percent in September.

The harmonized index of consumer prices also climbed 3.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.1 percent in July.

