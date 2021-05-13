Romania Inflation Rises In April

Romania’s consumer price inflation rose marginally in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.1 percent increase in March. This was in line with economists’ expectation.

Prices of non-food products grew 5.21 percent and those of food products rose by 0.76 percent in April. Services cost increased by 2.61 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.45 percent in April.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP increased 2.7 percent yearly in April and rose 0.42 percent a month ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover grew 21.7 percent annually in March and increased 16.7 percent a month ago.

Another data from the National Institute of Statistics showed that industrial new orders accelerated 15.3 percent year-on-year in March and gained 8.1 percent monthly.

