In the most recent interest rate decision by the National Bank of Romania, the country has opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 7.00%. This decision comes after the previous indicator also stood steady at 7.00%. The announcement was made on May 13, 2024, indicating the central bank's stance on the current economic conditions in the country. The decision to keep rates unchanged suggests a level of stability in Romania's monetary policy despite potential economic developments both domestically and internationally.