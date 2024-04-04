In its most recent interest rate decision, Romania has chosen to keep its interest rate steady at 7%. The previous indicator had also been at 7%, indicating a consistent monetary policy stance. This decision comes as the country aims to maintain economic stability amidst global uncertainties. The data was last updated on 4th April 2024, showing that Romania is closely monitoring economic conditions and making informed decisions to support growth and financial well-being. As the situation continues to evolve, experts will be keeping a close eye on further developments in Romania’s monetary policy to navigate the changing economic landscape effectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com