Romania PPI Inflation Accelerates For Second Month

Romania’s producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in July. The measure has been rising since December last year.

Domestic market prices grew 3.5 percent annually in August and foreign market prices rose by 5.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.7 percent in August, after remaining flat in the preceding month.

