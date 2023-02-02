Romania’s producer price inflation eased further in December to the lowest rate in just over a year amid a slowdown in energy costs, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 32.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 35.1 percent growth in November.

The latest inflation was the lowest since November last year, when prices rose 32.3 percent.

Prices in the domestic market surged 41.9 percent yearly in December and those in the foreign market advanced 13.8 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy climbed 68.9 percent annually, but slower than November’s 75.2 percent jump.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods gained by 20.5 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively.

Prices for durable consumer goods grew 14.8 percent and those for capital goods rose by 9.2 percent.

Compared to the previous month, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent in December.

