Romania Producer Price Inflation Slows In August

Romania’s producer price inflation slowed in August after rising in the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices climbed 3.25 percent year-on-year in August, after a 4.21 percent rise in July. In June, inflation was 3.31 percent.

Among main industrial groups, prices of energy logged the biggest growth of 4.89 percent, followed by non-durable consumer goods, by 4.38 percent.

Producer prices in the domestic market climbed 4.73 percent and that in foreign market gained 0.82 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3 percent in August.

