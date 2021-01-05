Romania Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Romania’s producer prices continued to decline in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index declined 0.71 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.04 percent fall in October.

Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.54 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively in November.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 9.81 percent annually in November.

Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 3.71 percent and those for capital goods grew 2.85 percent.

Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.09 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.62 percent in November.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com