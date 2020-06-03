Romania Producer Prices Drop For First Time Since 2016

Romania’s producer prices dropped for the first time over three-and-a-half years in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index dropped 1.64 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.61 percent rise in March.

Prices declined for the first time since November 2016, when it was 0.14 percent.

Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 1.03 percent and 2.66 percent, respectively, in April.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 15.0 percent annually in April and prices for intermediate goods fell by 0.04 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 4.32 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods rose by 4.61 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 1.64 percent in April.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent in April from 4.6 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 431,597 in April from 413,798 in the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com