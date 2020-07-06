Romania Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

Romania retail sales declined for the second straight month in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales declined by working-day adjusted 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, but much slower than the 18.2 percent decrease in April.

Sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores declined 20.4 percent annually in May and those of non-food products fell 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 20.2 percent in May, reversing a 21.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 5.3 percent annually in May and grew 18.5 percent from the prior month.

