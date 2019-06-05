Romania Retail Sales Growth At 3-Month Low

Romania retail sales growth slowed for the second straight month in April to its lowest level in three months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales excluding automobile sales climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 6.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.2 percent increase in March.

The latest increase in sales was the weakest since January, when sales grew 6.6 percent.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew 7.7 percent annually in April and those of non-food products rose 7.6 percent. Sales of automotive fuels increased 2.6 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.2 percent in April, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.

