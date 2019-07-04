Romania retail sales growth slowed to the lowest level in five months in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.
Retail sales excluding automobile sales climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 6.5 percent increase in April.
The latest increase in sales was the weakest since December, when sales grew 2.7 percent.
Sales of non-food products grew 7.9 percent annually in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco rose 5.4 percent. While, sales of automotive fuels decreased 3.8 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent in May, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Hungary Retail Sales Growth At 27-Month Low - July 4, 2019
- Romania Retail Sales Growth At 5-Month Low - July 4, 2019
- *Italy Jun Construction PMI 50.7 Vs. 49.8 In June - July 4, 2019