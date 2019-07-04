Romania Retail Sales Growth At 5-Month Low

Romania retail sales growth slowed to the lowest level in five months in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales excluding automobile sales climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 6.5 percent increase in April.

The latest increase in sales was the weakest since December, when sales grew 2.7 percent.

Sales of non-food products grew 7.9 percent annually in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco rose 5.4 percent. While, sales of automotive fuels decreased 3.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent in May, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.

