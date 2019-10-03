Romania Retail Sales Growth Highest In 5 Months

Romania retail sales grew at the fastest pace in five months in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales excluding automobile sales rose by a seasonally and working-day adjusted 8.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 7.5 percent rise in July.

The latest sales growth was the highest since March, when it grew 9.2 percent.

Non food products, and food, beverages and tobacco rose by 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

Sales of motor vehicles in specialized stores grew 15.2 percent annually in August.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent in August, the same rate as seen in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com