Romania’s retail sales growth improved slightly in December after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.4 percent gain in November.

Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores grew the most by 13.6 percent yearly in December.

Sales of non-food products increased 6.5 percent on year, while those of food, beverages and tobacco slid 1.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 1.4 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.6 percent annually and by 7.5 percent monthly in December.

