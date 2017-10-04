Romania Retail Sales Growth Quickens Further

Romania’s retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.
Retail sales, excluding automobile trade surged a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 12.6 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 10.3 percent spike in July. Sales have been rising since April 2015.
Sales of non-food products jumped 17.8 percent annually in August and those of food, beverages and tobacco products grew by 7.0 percent.
Month-on-month, retail sales increased 2.3 percent in July, when it rose by 3.1 percent.
