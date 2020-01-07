Romania Retail Sales Growth Slowest In 5 Months

Romania retail sales grew at the softest pace in five months in November, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in November, slower than a 6.4 percent increase in October.

The latest increase in sales was the slowest since June, when they grew 5.9 percent.

Sale of non-food grew by 7.6 percent in November and those of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 6.7 percent. The automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a sales growth of 2.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase each in October and September.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 6.5 percent annually in November and 2.0 percent from the preceding month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com