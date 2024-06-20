The Romanian car registration sector witnessed a significant downturn in May 2024, with a notable drop in the growth rate from the previous month. According to the latest data updated as of June 20, 2024, the growth rate of car registrations fell to 17.80% in May, a sharp decline from the 45.00% growth rate recorded in April 2024.This dramatic decrease highlights a slowdown in the market, contrasting strongly with the robust performance seen just a month prior. The Month-over-Month comparison method underscores the month’s slump even further, spotlighting substantial fluctuations within a brief period.The sudden shift in car registration trends will likely prompt industry stakeholders to reassess their forecasts and strategies, as such volatility has significant implications for both businesses and consumers in Romania. Further analysis will be crucial to understand the underlying factors contributing to this sharp decline and to gauge potential recovery trajectories.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com