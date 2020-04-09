Romania Trade Deficit Increases In February

Romania’s trade deficit increased in February, as exports and imports increased, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.277 billion in February from EUR 1.153 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 1.32 billion.

Exports rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.3 percent increase in January.

Imports grew 2.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.4 percent rise in the previous month.

For the January to February period, exports rose 2.0 percent and imports increased 2.9 percent. The trade deficit was EUR 2.597 billion.

